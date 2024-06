Ilan Pappe: Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic Middle East Monitor (MEMO), in collaboration with the Cordoba Foundation and One World Publications, hosted the launch of renowned Israeli historian Prof. Ilan Pappe’s latest book “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic” at an event in London. Published by One World Publications, “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic” explores the intricate and powerful networks that advocate for Zionist interests in both the US and Europe. Pappe meticulously documents how these lobbying efforts influence foreign policy, public opinion and media narratives regarding Israel’s decades long colonial takeover of Palestine.