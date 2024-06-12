Iraq Forces kill senior Daesh leader in a raid in Syria

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior member of the Daesh group in Syria who was responsible for carrying out attacks against Iraqi government Forces, the Iraqi National Security Service said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Abu Zainab, an Iraqi national, was killed in the Syrian city of Raqqa “during the past days” in cooperation with US-led coalition forces, it said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition did not respond to a request for comment.

The US-led coalition is working with Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria against remnants of the Daesh group.

In Iraq, the group was defeated in 2017 but Daesh militants still wage regular attacks on police, the army and Iraqi State paramilitary units.

