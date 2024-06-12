Middle East Monitor
Iraq Forces kill senior Daesh leader in a raid in Syria

June 12, 2024 at 8:41 am

A protester holds a Kurdish flag in front of police forces during a demonstration outside the United Nations (UN) office, a day after several areas in the city were hit by a missile attack launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region early on January 16, 2024 [SAFIN HAMID/AFP via Getty Images]

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior member of the Daesh group in Syria who was responsible for carrying out attacks against Iraqi government Forces, the Iraqi National Security Service said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Abu Zainab, an Iraqi national, was killed in the Syrian city of Raqqa “during the past days” in cooperation with US-led coalition forces, it said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition did not respond to a request for comment.

The US-led coalition is working with Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria against remnants of the Daesh group.

In Iraq, the group was defeated in 2017 but Daesh militants still wage regular attacks on police, the army and Iraqi State paramilitary units.

