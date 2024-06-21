Armenia officially recognises the State of Palestine

The Republic of Armenia has officially recognised the State of Palestine, raising the number of United Nations member states acknowledging Palestinian statehood to 149 out of 193.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement today highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel’s ongoing war as urgent issues requiring international attention and resolution.

It said, “The Republic of Armenia has joined United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

The Ministry also emphasised Armenia’s dedication to pursuing a peaceful and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace and security.

It added: “Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence among nations, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine.”

“Armenia deplores using civilian infrastructure as shields during armed conflicts and violence towards civilian populations,” the statement concluded.

It comes after Ireland, Norway and Spain also made a significant diplomatic move last month in recognising Palestine as a sovereign State.

Before the Israeli war on Gaza, 43 countries had recognised Palestine previously.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has been launching a brutal aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths of 37,431 victims and the injuries of 85,653 others, in addition to the internal displacement of about 1.7 million people from the Strip’s population, according to United Nations data.

