Haniyeh: ‘7 October manifested new equations for Palestine cause, region’

Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh remarked that Operation Al-Aqsa flood manifested new equations for the Palestinian cause and the region, referring to the Palestinian resistance cross-border attack on Israeli military sites and settlements in the Gaza envelope on 7 October.

This came during a Wednesday meeting with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The two sides discussed political and field developments related to Al-Aqsa Flood, the overall situation of the Palestinian issue and efforts to stop the war of genocide and the Israeli occupation’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.

They also praised the: “Legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the valiant resistance that succeeded in thwarting the occupation’s goals and manifesting new equations for the [Palestinian] issue and the region.”

Haniyeh commended Iran’s efforts to stop the aggression as well as the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, especially the recent announcement by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in which he linked the return of calm on these fronts to stopping the Israeli war on Gaza.

Haniyeh also briefed the Iranian diplomat on the conditions in Jerusalem, the West Bank and inside Israeli prisons, as well as the daily Israeli crimes against Palestinians, including invasions, killings and confiscations, stressing that: “Jerusalem constitutes the main focus of the conflict with the Israeli occupation now and in the future.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has been launching a brutal aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths of 37,431 victims and the injuries of 85,653 others, in addition to the internal displacement of about 1.7 million people from the Strip’s population, according to United Nations data.

