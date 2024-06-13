FM: Iran will not allow Israel to achieve its goal in Lebanon

Iran will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon, Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said, adding that Hezbollah will respond to any follies by the Israeli occupation regime.

Bagheri Kani made the statement in an interview with Russia’s RT news channel, highlighting the fierce exchanges of fire between the Tel Aviv regime and Hezbollah since October.

“The Zionists have suffered historic defeats from the Lebanese people and resistance,” he said. “If the Zionists had succeeded in resisting the oppressed and unarmed people of Gaza over the past eight months, they could hope to achieve success by expanding the war and conflict in Lebanon,” he added.

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike in the south Lebanon village of Jouaiyya killed three Hezbollah fighters and a senior field commander identified by the movement as Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb.

He was the most senior Hezbollah commander killed during eight months of hostilities.

In response, Hezbollah fired 150 rockets at Israel, Israel Army Radio said.

