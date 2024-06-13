Middle East Monitor
Hezbollah: Israel should prepare itself to ‘wail’ following commander’s death

June 13, 2024 at 12:43 pm

Chief of Lebanese Hezbollah's Executive Council Sayyid Hashim Safiuddin (L) gives a speech during the funeral ceremony held for Taleb Abdullah, Hezbollah senior commander who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Dahied disctrict in Beirut, Lebanon on June 12, 2024 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]

Senior Hezbollah official, Hashem Safieddine, has warned that Israel should prepare to “cry and wail” after it killed three Hezbollah fighters, including senior field commander, Taleb Abdallah, on Tuesday.

Speaking at Abdallah’s funeral procession, Safieddine said the group would increase the intensity, force and quantity of its operations against Israel in retaliation for his killing.

“If the enemy is screaming and moaning about what happened to it in northern Palestine, let him prepare himself to cry and wail,” he said.

“If the occupation’s aim is to undermine our resolve to support Gaza, then our definitive and inevitable response is that we will increase the intensity, force and quantity of our operations,” he added.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets at Israel yesterday in retaliation for the Israeli strike.

READ: Israel kills senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

 

