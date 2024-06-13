Hezbollah: Israel should prepare itself to ‘wail’ following commander’s death

Senior Hezbollah official, Hashem Safieddine, has warned that Israel should prepare to “cry and wail” after it killed three Hezbollah fighters, including senior field commander, Taleb Abdallah, on Tuesday.

Speaking at Abdallah’s funeral procession, Safieddine said the group would increase the intensity, force and quantity of its operations against Israel in retaliation for his killing.

“If the enemy is screaming and moaning about what happened to it in northern Palestine, let him prepare himself to cry and wail,” he said.

“If the occupation’s aim is to undermine our resolve to support Gaza, then our definitive and inevitable response is that we will increase the intensity, force and quantity of our operations,” he added.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets at Israel yesterday in retaliation for the Israeli strike.

