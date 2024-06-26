Gaza: leaked video shows elderly woman mauled by Israeli military dog Leaked Israeli military footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows an elderly woman being mauled by a military dog. The video, which was filmed by a camera mounted onto the dog, comes from a raid two weeks ago at Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Dawlat Abdullah Al-Tanani said the Israelis set the dogs on her while she was sleeping, after she refused to move from her home. 'The dog dragged me from the bed to the door...my injuries are very serious and there are no hospitals.'