Israel kills 30 more Palestinians in ongoing deadly air strikes across Gaza

The Israeli army killed at least 30 more Palestinians in a series of fresh air strikes across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics and local media have confirmed.

Four people were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed a group of civilians in the Zeitoun district in eastern Gaza City, said a medical source. Ten more were killed and several others were wounded in another air strike on a marketplace in the northern town of Jabalia, the source told Anadolu.

The local Al-Aqsa Radio reported that four more people, including two children, were killed in two separate strikes on a home and a tent for displaced civilians in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Another air strike on a home killed a woman and two children in the same city. Three more people were killed in a similar strike on a tent in the western area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. In Gaza City, a couple and their four children were killed in an air strike on their home in the Sheikh Radwan district.

Israel resumed its genocidal offensive on the Gaza Strip on 18 March, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. It has killed nearly 51,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the enclave since October 2023.

