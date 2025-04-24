Israeli air strike hits Gaza children’s hospital

Israel bombed Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital, east of Gaza City, at dawn on Wednesday, destroying the hospital’s solar panels, the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemned the targeting of the children’s hospital. It pointed out that the Israeli attack caused significant damage to the intensive care unit and the alternative power system inside the healthcare facility.

“The occupation state has not only prevented medicine and food from reaching Gaza’s children, but also continues to deprive them of life,” it said.

The ministry renewed its call for the concerned international authorities to provide protection for medical institutions and punish those responsible for the Israeli attacks against them.

Since the onset of its genocidal war in October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has repeatedly targeted hospitals and press centres, as well as other civilian structures.

READ: France, Germany, UK condemn Israel over Gaza aid blockade