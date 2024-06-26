Iran calls for immediate US withdrawal from Syria for region’s peace and stability

Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Saeed Iravani, has demanded the full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of US forces from Syria to ensure peace and stability in the region. Addressing a UN Security Council meeting yesterday, Iravani highlighted the ongoing suffering of the Syrian people due to humanitarian crises, aggression, foreign occupation, and terrorism.

“Through unlawful occupation, inhumane sanctions, politicizing the return of refugees and IDPs, and preventing international support for Syria’s reconstruction, certain Western countries are responsible for the prolongation of the conflict as they attempt to impose their own will on the Syrian people,” he stated.

Iravani criticised the US for allegedly supporting terrorist groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham instead of combatting terrorism, while also looting Syria’s oil and resources. He stressed that the international community must not abandon the Syrian people in their struggle against terrorism, foreign occupation, and economic hardship caused by sanctions.

“The sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria must be fully respected. Any separatist agendas and illegitimate self-rule initiatives must be rejected,” he said.

Iravani also condemned Israel’s aggressions against Syria and the occupation of the Syrian Golan, calling it unlawful. He reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to a political resolution in Syria, supporting a Syrian-led and UN-facilitated process, and urged international efforts for Syria’s reconstruction and the safe return of refugees.

The ambassador criticised Western countries for ignoring Syria’s dire humanitarian situation in favour of their political agendas, and called on donors to fulfil their pledges to support the Syrian people.

