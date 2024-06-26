Jordan thwarts ‘Iran-linked’ explosives plot

Jordanian security forces have detonated a cache of explosives concealed in a commercial warehouse southeast of Amman, thwarting what authorities say was part of an Iran-backed plot to destabilise the kingdom. This follows the discovery of explosives in a crowded residential area near a military airport.

Officials linked both incidents to the same group and confirmed they were “terror-related,” connected to Iran’s efforts to recruit agents for sabotage. Over the past year, Jordan has foiled numerous smuggling attempts by Iranian-supported resistance groups from Syria.

Security sources revealed that some smuggled arms were bound for the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with several Jordanians linked to Palestinian resistance factions arrested. The authorities have not disclosed specific suspects but promised further details after investigations.

Tehran has been openly critical of Amman’s role in regional affairs. On 13 April, Jordan participated in efforts to track and intercept over 300 Iranian projectiles during the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory strikes against the occupation state. In response, Iran warned Jordan about interfering and threatened that it could become “the next target”.

Earlier that month, Iraqi resistance faction Kataib Hezbollah announced that it would be prepared to arm its Jordanian counterparts “to defend our Palestinian brothers,” expressing a willingness to support “12,000 fighters with light and medium weapons, anti-armour launchers, tactical missiles, ammunition and tons of explosives.”

OPINION: Jordan’s treachery in support of Israel is nothing new