Israel approves plan to legalise West Bank settlement outposts, sanction Palestinian Authority

The Israeli Cabinet yesterday approved measures proposed by far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, which aim to “legalise” settlement outposts in the West Bank and impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority (PA).

According to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, the plan includes legalising five settlement outposts in the West Bank, issuing tenders for thousands of new housing units in settlements, and implementing measures against the PA.

These measures include revoking permits and benefits for Palestinian officials, restricting their movement and preventing senior officials from leaving the country.

Moreover, the plan aims to remove executive powers from the PA in the southern West Bank and enforce laws against unauthorised construction.

Smotrich, in his statement, said the move came “in light of Palestinian Authority action at the International Criminal Court, International Court of Justice, the UN, the pending arrest warrants against the country’s leaders and its push for unilateral recognition of a Palestinian State.”

Additionally, his proposal addresses the recognition and regularisation of five settlement outposts in response to the official recognition of Palestine as a State by Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia and Armenia, following 7 October.

Smotrich added, “The Security Cabinet authorised one outpost for every country that unilaterally recognised Palestine as a state in the last month.”

Last week, Armenia said it recognised the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,400 Palestinians since the 7 October, 2023 Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Spain, Norway, Ireland and Slovenia have all recently recognised the Palestinian State.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C – with area C under administrative and security control of Israel until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

