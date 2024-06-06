Haniyeh says settlers’ depravity in Jerusalem confirms why it is the focus of the conflict

The head of the Hamas political bureau has said that the “depravity” of Israeli settlers in Jerusalem “confirms why the city is the focus of the conflict between the people of occupied Palestine and the occupation state,” Quds Press has reported.

“Our people will not rest until the occupation is ended, and the independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital,” Ismail Haniyeh explained in a media statement yesterday.

Hundreds of Jewish settlers gather around Baba Al-Amoud (Damascus) Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday, in preparation for the provocative “flag march”. The settlers headed to the Old City from Bab Al-Sahira, raising Israeli flags and performing songs and dances loudly, in commemoration of Israel’s occupation of the city of Jerusalem in 1967.

The Israeli occupation authorities turned occupied Jerusalem and its Old City into a military barracks from Tuesday, under the pretext of protecting the “flag march” called for by settler organisations. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of settlers stormed into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, just before the start of the march on the 57th anniversary of the occupation of the city.

Turning to the issue of a ceasefire for Gaza, Haniyeh reiterated: “Hamas and the resistance factions will deal seriously and positively with any agreement based on a comprehensive cessation of aggression, complete withdrawal [of occupation forces], and an exchange of prisoners. The movement is conducting the negotiations armed with this position, which represents the will of our people and their valiant resistance.”

All of Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem are illegal under international law. It is also illegal for the state to move its citizens into the settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

