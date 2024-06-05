Pan-Islamic grouping condemns Israel 'Flag March' in East Jerusalem

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned, Wednesday, an Israeli flag march in East Jerusalem to mark Israel’s Occupation of the city in 1967, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to witnesses, Israeli right-wing groups staged the march through Jerusalem’s Old City, with right-wing settlers gathering provocatively in the city’s Muslim Quarter.

Israeli right-wingers attacked Palestinian residents in Jerusalem’s Old City during the march, witnesses said.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organisation strongly denounced Israeli incursions “into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem and allowing settlers to organise a provocative march” in the city.

“Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine and is an integral part of the Palestinian Territories occupied in 1967,” the pan-Islamic grouping said.

“We reject any measures or decisions aimed at imposing Israel’s alleged sovereignty over this city and its holy sites as they are considered illegal,” it added.

Palestinians hold firm to East Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for State, citing international resolutions that do not recognise Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1981.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after an attack by the Hamas group on 7 October, 2023.

At least 527 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the Occupied Territory, according to the Ministry of Health.

