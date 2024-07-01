Israel’s Netanyahu orders investigation into release of Al-Shifa Hospital Director

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered an investigation on Monday into the release of the Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

Netanyahu described the release of Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya as “a severe mistake and an ethical failure”, according to a statement by his office.

The Israeli Premier said Abu Salmiya “belongs in prison”, accusing him of being responsible for “holding and murdering” Israeli captives in Gaza.

Abu Salmiya was arrested on 23 November, along with several medical staffers while travelling from Gaza City to the south of the enclave following an Israeli raid on the hospital.

On Monday, Israel released Abu Salmiya and around 54 Palestinians, including doctors who were detained from Al-Shifa Hospital and other medical facilities during separate military operations over the past months.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

