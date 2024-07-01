Gaza hospitals to stop providing vital services in two days

Gaza’s remaining hospitals, health centres and oxygen stations will stop working within 48 hours as the fuel needed to operate generators has almost run out, the health ministry warned yesterday.

“This situation was expected… because the [Israeli] occupation has restricted the entry of fuel shipments as well as basic supplies such as medicine and food as part of its tight siege on the Strip,” explained the ministry. It added that the fuel supplies started to run out despite the stringent measures that had been taken by health officials and medical staff to reduce fuel consumption.

The ministry appealed to all UN and international humanitarian organisations to intervene quickly to provide the hospitals and health centres in Gaza with their fuel needs as well as power generators and spare parts for maintenance.

