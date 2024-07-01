Lufthansa halts night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

Lufthansa Group has halted night flights to and from Beirut until 31 July due to the situation in the Middle East, a spokesperson said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The spokesperson said the change had begun on 29 June and that daytime flights would operate as before.

Swiss International Air Lines, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary, also said it would move its Beirut night flights to the daytime until the end of July “due to the political developments at the border between Lebanon and Israel”.

The airlines did not give detailed information about the nature of the threat.

In March, the Lebanese government said it would file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel’s alleged disruption of its navigation systems that it said affected the safety of civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Swiss International Air Lines, on Monday, said the change in its schedule was not related to any potential GPS interference on its aircraft flying to Beirut.

“Our pilots are trained to handle any such situations and our aircraft have several other systems on board when one system is no longer to be trusted,” a spokesperson for Swiss said.

Previously, its crews did not stay overnight in Lebanon after flying from Zurich but, instead, stayed on board the aircraft when preparing for the return flight, the spokesperson added.

