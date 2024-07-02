UNRWA says around 250,000 people impacted by recent Khan Yunis evacuation orders in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, on Tuesday, said about 250,000 Gazans were affected by the recent evacuation orders issued by Israel, and that they are heading towards the West, Anadolu Agency reports.

“UNRWA estimates that around 250,000 people have been impacted by these orders. Of course, as usual, we expect these numbers to grow,” said a senior communications officer of the agency participating virtually in the UN briefing from Central Gaza.

Describing evacuation orders as not only “another devastating blow to the humanitarian response” but also devastating for the people and the families on the ground, Louise Wateridge stressed that making decisions such as where to go is “now impossible”.

“Our understanding so far is people are going towards the west, so that is towards the coast, but we will have more information on this throughout the day and as this unfolds,” she responded to a question on the possible route of people fleeing the area.

The Israeli army, on Monday, ordered residents of eastern Khan Yunis to immediately leave, claiming the area has become a “dangerous combat zone”.

The army asked the people to head to areas known as humanitarian zones in the western part of the city, known as the Al-Mawasi area.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,060 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

