IDF orders residents to evacuate neighbourhoods in Khan Yunis and Rafah

The Israeli army ordered residents to evacuate neighbourhoods in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, prompting panic among them. “To all residents and displaced people in the areas of Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila, and other towns,” said IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee, “you must evacuate immediately to the humanitarian zone.”

The statement was issued hours after it was announced that twenty projectiles were fired from the southern Gaza Strip at Israel. No casualties were reported. The occupation army claimed that the area was now a “dangerous combat zone,” and vowed to “act with extreme force and immediately in the area.”

The occupation army has also continued to intensify its attacks on Al-Shujaya neighbourhood. Israeli aircraft carried out a series of raids on the neighbourhood located east of Gaza City.

Tel Aviv continues the war, ignoring UN Security Council resolutions to stop it immediately, as well as the orders of the International Court of Justice to end the invasion of Rafah, and to take measures to prevent acts of genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

