Health facility closure in Gaza may lead to 'tragic results' ICRC warns amid recent evacuation orders

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that the closure of each health facility in Gaza on Wednesday means fewer options for much-needed care and could eventually lead to “tragic results”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Remarks by Jason Straziuso, ICRC global media team leader, came after the European Gaza Hospital (EGH) – one of the largest referral hospitals in the south – in Khan Yunis became “unable to function” following the evacuation orders by Israel.

“We moved 19 patients and 10 ICRC medical staff from the EGH to the ICRC Field Hospital in Rafah-Mawasi to continue providing them the needed healthcare,” Straziuso told Anadolu.

Stressing that healthcare facilities in Gaza have come under “heavy pressure in recent months”, he said: “Each time a medical facility is forced to close operations, it means that people in medical need in Gaza have fewer options for care.”

“This could lead to tragic results,” he warned.

WATCH: Roger Waters: ‘I wake up every morning in tears over Gaza’

On Tuesday, the ICRC voiced its intention to evacuate its medical team and patients from the EGH and move them to its field hospital in southern Al-Mawasi in response to Israel’s evacuation orders.

Although the evacuation order did not include the hospital, due to the close proximity to the must-evacuated area, patients and medical teams decided to self-evacuate as, since 7 October, the evacuation orders have been followed by military operations by Israel.

“Once conditions allow, staff will return to the EGH and continue to work there,” the ICRC said.

It was noted that thousands of people, including patients, families and medical professionals, learned the evacuation instructions late in the day and “fled in panic and fear”.

The ICRC stressed that “the hospital is now unable to continue functioning effectively because so many staff members have evacuated, including medical, nursing, administration and support staff.”

The World Health Organisation chief said, on Tuesday, that all 320 patients and all the medical personnel have evacuated from EGH and three trucks containing medical equipment from the hospital have been moved as well.

A majority of patients have been referred to Nasser Medical Complex, which is now at full capacity with more than 350 patients, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,141 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

READ: Gaza death toll surges towards 38,000 as Israel kills 28 more Palestinians