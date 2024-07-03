Middle East Monitor
Iran's Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was 'lower than expected'

July 3, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds a press conference after casting his vote for the snap presidential election at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniya in Tehran, Iran on June 28, 2024. [Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency]

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said today that the turnout in the first round of the country’s presidential election was “lower than expected”, Reuters reported the semi-official Tasnim news agency saying.

Turnout was about 40 per cent, Iran’s Ministry of the Interior said – the lowest on record since the 1979 revolution.

“We hope that people’s turnout for the second round will be important and a source of pride for the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei said, calling upon Iranians to cast their ballot this Friday.

Friday’s vote will be a tight race between lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and former Revolutionary Guards member Saeed Jalili.

The election is to elect a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Khamenei added that the lower-than-expected turnout was due to “several factors” and that claims that non-voters were against the Islamic Republic were “strongly mistaken”.

