Israel: leaked document exposes plan to displace Palestinians to Egypt

A document leaked from the ministry of intelligence has exposed the Israeli regime’s plan to displace the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to Egypt. Dated October last year, the plan refers to the “forcible” transfer of residents from the Palestinian enclave to Sinai, which will have “positive and long-term strategic results.”

A three-stage process is outlined in the document, involving the establishment of tent cities in Sinai, opening a humanitarian corridor, building cities in North Sinai and not allowing the displaced persons to return to any activity or residence near the Israeli border. Israeli Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel apparently strongly supports the forced displacement plan and recommended that it be implemented at the end of the war.

This is seen as the “preferred” option of three proposed for the future of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Evacuations, it recommends, should take place even as the war is ongoing, with foreign states led by the US implementing them. Total displacement is said to be the desired outcome of the war and, once displaced, the Palestinians will not be allowed to return to their homes in Gaza.

An official in the ministry of intelligence confirmed that the document was authentic and was distributed on behalf of the ministry’s policy division and was not supposed to reach the media. However, the Calcalist website obtained a copy of the document and published it.

