Israel: senior army officers in Gaza warn of fatigue among soldiers

Commanders of the four Israeli military divisions in the Gaza Strip have said that claims of a lack of tangible achievements in Gaza are harming the war effort, even as soldiers are beginning to show signs of exhaustion.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the four commanders met with Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week and stressed to him the need to take into consideration the soldiers’ fatigue after nine months of war.

According to Sputnik, the Israeli army is suffering from a shortage of soldiers, with the war in Gaza and intensive operations in the occupied West Bank, as well as clashes with Hezbollah on the northern border to contend with.

On Monday, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant revealed the army’s need for 10,000 additional soldiers immediately, while Israel’s Channel 12 reported a significant increase in the number of officers resigning from their posts.

Meanwhile, US media have quoted officials saying that Israel’s senior generals want a ceasefire in Gaza, even if it leads to the survival of Hamas. The officials added that the generals believe that their troops need time to recover in the event of a ground offensive against Hezbollah, and that a truce with Hamas could also facilitate an agreement with the Lebanese militia.

