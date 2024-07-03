Malaysia launches humanitarian initiative for Palestine

Malaysia launched a humanitarian initiative Wednesday for Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Foreign Minister, Mohamad Bin Hasan, officiated at a launching ceremony at the Foreign Ministry.

The Palestine and Jordanian ambassadors attended, the Ministry wrote on X.

1/ Today, FM Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan officiated the Launching Ceremony of Humanitarian Initiative for #Palestine, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of Palestine and Jordan.#MalaysiaPalestine#AAKRP pic.twitter.com/EbnptTyT44 — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) July 3, 2024

The Ministry noted with gratitude that 456,874.55 Malaysian Ringgits ($96.79 million) have been donated in a “collaborative effort” by the government and NGOs.

READ: Japan slams Israel for ‘legalising’ West Bank settlements