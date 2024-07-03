Middle East Monitor
Malaysia launches humanitarian initiative for Palestine

July 3, 2024 at 7:40 pm

Malaysia Foreign Minister, Mohamad Bin Hasan (c), officiated a launching ceremony for humanitarian initiative for Palestine in Putrajaya Malaysia on 3 July 2024 [@MalaysiaMFA/X]

Malaysia launched a humanitarian initiative Wednesday for Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Foreign Minister, Mohamad Bin Hasan, officiated at a launching ceremony at the Foreign Ministry.

The Palestine and Jordanian ambassadors attended, the Ministry wrote on X.

The Ministry noted with gratitude that 456,874.55 Malaysian Ringgits ($96.79 million) have been donated in a “collaborative effort” by the government and NGOs.

