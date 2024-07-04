Lieberman calls for use of unconventional weapons against Iran

Israel’s former deputy prime minister Avigdor Lieberman called indirectly yesterday for the use of unconventional weapons against Iran. According to Lieberman, who still sits as a member of the Knesset, Israel has no choice but a direct confrontation with Iran.

“In order to stop the Iranian nuclear programme, which is already in the weapons stage, we must use all the means at our disposal,” wrote Lieberman on X. “It should be clear that at this stage it is not possible to prevent nuclear weapons from Iran by conventional means.”

Israel has a nuclear facility at Dimona in the Negev Desert, and is believed widely to have upwards of 200 nuclear warheads, developed since the 1950s with support from France and the far-right regime in apartheid South Africa. The Israelis have never officially confirmed or denied that they have nuclear weapons, although it is known that in the 1973 war against Egypt, Prime Minister Golda Meir was prepared to use nuclear weapons.

Foreign affairs adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kamal Kharrazi, said on Tuesday that Iran and all factions of the so-called axis of resistance will support Hezbollah in Lebanon “by all means” in the event of a war with Israel. “If Israel launches an all-out offensive against Hezbollah, it would risk triggering a regional war,” he warned. Kharrazi explained that his country is “not interested” in such a war and urged the US to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.

Asked if Iran would support Hezbollah militarily in the event of a full-blown conflict, Kharrazi added: “All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the axis of resistance will support Lebanon against Israel. There would be a chance of the war expanding across the whole region, in which all countries including Iran would become engaged.”

In response to Israel bombing the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus in April, killing a number of senior army officers, Iran launched an attack using ballistic missiles and drones against Israel. Tensions have remained high ever since.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets at the occupation state in what it says is “solidarity” with the Palestinians throughout Israel’s war against the people of Gaza since last October.

