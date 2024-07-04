Iran: Israel will reap nothing but loss in Gaza

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, said yesterday that Israel will only face failure and defeat in the Gaza Strip, the Ma’an news agency reported.

“Israel is trying to compensate for its losses by entering another war zone,” Kani said, adding that “Lebanon will be a returnless hell for the occupiers.”

“The resistance in Lebanon is an active and effective player practically, on the ground, and diplomatically. It has played a creative role and formed a deterrent against the enemies.”

A few days ago, Iran’s mission to the United Nations declared that all options would be on the table should Israeli occupation forces commence a full-scale military aggression against Lebanon. The mission added that “one of the options would be the full participation of the resistance axis in the event of a harsh war against Lebanon.”

This comes as Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, sent clear messages to the Israeli leadership and army, asserting that the threat of expanding the war “does not scare us.” He noted that “the occupation and its American master are aware that launching a war on Lebanon will have repercussions for the region.”

