Iran vows to support Hezbollah if Israel launches large-scale attack

Iran and all factions of the Resistance Axis will support Lebanon’s Hezbollah by all means in the event of a war with Israel, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said yesterday.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Kamal Kharazi warned that all the Lebanese people, the Arab nations and members of the Resistance Axis will support Lebanon against Israel. “In such a situation, we will have no choice but to support Hezbollah by all means.”

Kharazi warned that “if Israel launches a large-scale attack against Hezbollah, it could provoke a regional conflict.” He noted that Tehran is not interested in such a conflict and is urging the United States to pressure Israel to prevent further escalation.

He added that “expanding the war is in no one’s interest – neither Iran’s nor the United States’.”

The German newspaper Bild reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Israel would launch an attack on Lebanon in the second half of July if Hezbollah does not cease its fire.

Hezbollah, for its part, has said all resistance operations would stop if Israel agrees to and bides by the terms of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

