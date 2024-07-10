Children in Northern Cyprus urge the world not to let children die in Gaza

Sixty children from a school in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) visited the TRNC Assembly to express solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Organising a representative session in the TRNC Assembly, the children called on the world “not to let children die in Gaza”.

After the visit, Deniz Erdal, one of the students participating in the meeting in the General Assembly, said they were saddened to learn about Israel’s attacks on civilians in Gaza.

“15,350 children have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since 7 October, 2023,” Erdal said, adding that they wanted to make their voices heard against the killing of children by war and hunger.

The students read poems at the TRNC Republican Assembly, calling on the world, “Let no child die in Gaza.”

Parliament Speaker, Zorlu Tore, emphasized the significance of the children’s efforts to come to parliament in solidarity with Palestinian children. He stated that brutality is continuing in Palestine and criticised Europe, the US and the UN Security Council (UNSC) for not stopping these attacks.

“146 countries recognise the State of Palestine, but Palestinian children and people are being massacred. Only Turkiye recognises us. But no one can touch us,” Tore stated, expressing appreciation for Turkiye’s contribution to their freedom.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and at least 88,241 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

