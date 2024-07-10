Lebanon Hezbollah chief: Hamas negotiates on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance

Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said Hamas was conducting Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel on behalf of the entire “Axis of Resistance” and, if a deal was reached, Hezbollah would stop its operations with no need for separate talks, Reuters reports.

At the same time, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah was ready for and did not fear a war and pointed to the ever-larger salvos of rockets and drones the group has fired at Israel as evidence.

The Axis of Resistance is an alliance built up over years of Iranian support against Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

“Hamas is negotiating on its own behalf and on behalf of the Palestinian factions, and also on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance. What Hamas accepts, we all accept,” Nasrallah said, speaking in a televised address to mourn the recent killing of a senior Hezbollah commander.

Hezbollah began firing at Israeli targets on the border in support of Palestinians after its ally, Hamas, launched the 7 October attack on Israel that precipitated the war in Gaza.

It has repeatedly labelled its attacks as a “support front” aimed at drawing Israeli military resources away from Gaza and supporting Palestinians.

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from the area around the border between the two countries and international observers have warned in recent weeks of the growing risk of a wider conflict.

