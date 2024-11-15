Belgium deputy Premier says EU sanctions against Israel can 'no longer wait'

The Belgian deputy Prime Minister, on Friday, said EU sanctions against Israel could “no longer wait”, endorsing a proposal by the bloc’s Foreign Policy chief on suspending political dialogue with Tel Aviv amid the Gaza war, Anadolu Agency reports.

“EU sanctions against Israel can no longer wait. We cannot continue watching disaster unfold in Gaza,” Petra de Sutter said on X.

“I personally endorse Josep Borrell’s call to suspend the political dialogue and to impose an EU-wide ban on the import of products from illegal settlements,” she added.

Her remarks came after Borrell proposed to formally suspend political dialogue with Israel over its disregard for international law in the Gaza Strip.

“After a year of unheeded pleas by the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law in the Gaza war, we cannot continue with business as usual,” Josep Borrell said in a blog post. “This is why I have proposed to EU Member States to ban imports from illegal settlements and to suspend the political dialog with Israel. We will discuss these measures at the Foreign Affairs Council next week.”

Political dialogue is part of a broader agreement on relations between the EU and Israel that entered into force in June 2000. A suspension would need approval from all 27 EU countries.

Borrell, whose five-year term ends on 1 December, said the people in Gaza “are running out of everything” and in many parts of the enclave “there is almost nothing that could sustain organised human life.”

Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in Gaza since the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attacks. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

