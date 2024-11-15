Immediate ceasefire needed in Gaza, South Africa's Foreign Minister says in Egypt

An immediate ceasefire is needed in Gaza, South Africa’s Foreign Minister, Ronald Lamola, said on Thursday after political consultations with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo, Anadolu Agency reports.

“An immediate, durable ceasefire is needed in Gaza and efforts should be made to find a concrete peace settlement on the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution,’’ Lamola told reporters.

He commended Egypt’s attempted efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 43,000 people since the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attacks. Egypt, along with the US and Qatar, has mediated for a deal to end the war in Gaza, but the efforts have yet to be materialised.

South Africa filed a case against Israel in December, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Hague-based Court has, so far, issued three rounds of emergency measures, ordering Israel to halt its attacks in Rafah and open more land Crossings for aid into the enclave. Pretoria submitted more evidence to back its case late last month.

Lamola applauded members of the African peace mission on the Ukraine war for their constructive role in seeking a mediated solution. “In this complex world, South Africa and Egypt working together with other countries, should continue their approach as voices of reason in peace in an increasingly volatile, strained international system,’’ he said.

He said they also discussed conflicts in Africa, saying continued wars threaten to derail the democratic and peaceful dividends Africa has achieved.

Lamola said challenges of instability in the Sahel, Libya, the war in Sudan, the situation in South Sudan including the volatile situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the post-election crisis in Mozambique, among others, present obstacles towards the consolidation of Africa’s peace and security.

“It is important for South Africa and Egypt to continue playing an important role in promoting peaceful, stable and secure prosperous Africa,’’ he added.

They also deliberated on ways to strengthen their bilateral ties, and increase trade and investment. “Despite the geographic distance between us, we are nonetheless closer in our common and shared vision to foster bilateral cooperation, build people-to-people relations and pursue the creation of a better Africa and a better world,’’ said Lamola, who also met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

