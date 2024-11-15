Mandela’s wife slams int’l silence on attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan

Mozambican activist and politician Graca Machel, widow of the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, has criticised the international community’s silence over the attacks occurring in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Sudan, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Machel made her remarks yesterday while receiving an award named after former UN Secretary-General Boutros-Ghali, presented by the Kemet Boutros-Ghali Foundation for Peace and Knowledge.

Machel said that the ongoing violations are a direct result of this global silence. She urged everyone to “summon the courage to speak the truth, whatever the cost and to transform ourselves into warriors for peace.”

She stressed that, as Africans, they comprehend the consequences of silence and therefore it is important to speak the truth, no matter the cost, and to stand as warriors for peace.

