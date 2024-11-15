Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Mandela’s wife slams int’l silence on attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan

November 15, 2024 at 1:10 pm

Former First Lady of South Africa and former South African President Nelson Mandelas wife, Graca Machel (R), takes part in the 20th Nelson Mandela Lecture addressed by Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, at the International Convention Centre in Durban on November 12, 2022. [RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images]

Former First Lady of South Africa and former South African President Nelson Mandelas wife, Graca Machel (R), takes part in the 20th Nelson Mandela Lecture addressed by Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, at the International Convention Centre in Durban on November 12, 2022. [RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images]

Mozambican activist and politician Graca Machel, widow of the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, has criticised the international community’s silence over the attacks occurring in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Sudan, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Machel made her remarks yesterday while receiving an award named after former UN Secretary-General Boutros-Ghali, presented by the Kemet Boutros-Ghali Foundation for Peace and Knowledge.

Machel said that the ongoing violations are a direct result of this global silence. She urged everyone to “summon the courage to speak the truth, whatever the cost and to transform ourselves into warriors for peace.”

She stressed that, as Africans, they comprehend the consequences of silence and therefore it is important to speak the truth, no matter the cost, and to stand as warriors for peace.

Mandela: France don’t play Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending