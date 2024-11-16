Middle East Monitor
Turkish President Erdogan to attend G20 summit in Brazil

November 16, 2024 at 12:50 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answers press members’ questions after performing Friday prayer at Hz. Ali Mosque in Uskudar, Istanbul on September 27, 2024. ( Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman – Anadolu Agency )

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Brazil to attend the two-day G20 Leaders Summit, which will begin on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkiye Directorate of Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on X that Erdogan will visit Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Leaders Summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

“During the summit, G20 Leaders will exchange views in three sessions under the main theme ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet’. Erdogan will also hold meetings with G20 leaders and other participating heads of state and government on the occasion of the summit,” he said.

