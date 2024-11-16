Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye declares EU maritime maps ‘null and void’

November 16, 2024 at 2:55 pm

Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ankara, Turkey. [Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ankara, Turkey. [Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Turkiye on Saturday declared the EU’s Maritime Spatial Planning maps of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas to be “null and void” with “no legal effect”​​​​​​​, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We will not allow the violation of Turkiye’s rights with this Planning,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The EU has no authority to comment on maritime disputes between sovereign states. The EU’s involvement in such initiatives makes it more difficult to resolve these disputes,” the statement added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also said unilateral attempts by the EU “undermine the efforts to find a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the interrelated Aegean issues,” emphasizing that problems should be solved “on the basis of international law and good neighborliness.”

Turkiye has repeatedly stressed that its issues with Greece, its Aegean neighbor, should be handled between the two countries, not through the EU or any third countries.​​​​​​​

READ: Turkish President Erdogan to attend G20 summit in Brazil

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending