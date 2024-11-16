Turkiye's Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV achieves precision strikes in firing tests

Turkiye’s Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) hit targets Friday with pinpoint accuracy in firing tests conducted with the ELCIN 82 and LACIN 82 kits, according to a statement from the Turkish domestic aircraft manufacturer, Anadolu Agency reports.

ELCIN 82 is a laser guidance kit developed by the Turkish defense company Roketsan.

LACIN 82 guidance kit is also manufactured by Roketsan.

80,000 hours in the sky

Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV, which stands out with its success in strategic missions, completed 80,000 flight hours, leaving behind another important milestone in the history of Turkish aviation.

In tests conducted Feb. 22, the National UCAV successfully destroyed the Albatros IDA, which was navigating above the sea for the first time, using the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Targeting System, the world’s most advanced electro-optical system in its class, developed by Turkish defense company Aselsan.

Export champion

Since the beginning of the UAV R&D process in 2003, Baykar has generated 83% of its revenues from exports.

Baykar, which realized exports worth $1.8 billion in 2023, ranked among the top 10 companies with the highest exports in all sectors in Turkiye.

The company, which has generated more than 90% of its revenues from exports in recent years, alone made one-third of the exports in the defense and aerospace sectors in 2023.

Baykar is the world’s largest exporter of UCAVs, and 97.5% of its current contracts are export-oriented.

Export agreements have been signed with a total of 35 countries, 34 for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 10 for the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV so far.

