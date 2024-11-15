Middle East Monitor
Croatia buys Turkiye combat drones for $91m

November 15, 2024 at 8:37 pm

Technician police officers continue the maintenance and repair of UAVs and UCAVs in Erzurum, Turkiye on May 20, 2024 [Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Croatia has agreed to buy the famous Bayraktar TB2 combat drones from Turkiye for $91 million and thus beef up its defence force, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, this historic agreement marks the intensifying bilateral defence cooperation as well as the increasing global demand for Turkish drones, which are both economical and effective on the battlefield.

This contract will include procurement of a fleet of Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, ground stations and related logistical equipment, the report said.

“This purchase is an important step towards modernising our defence forces,” said the Croatian Defence Minister, Mario Banoi.

“The Bayraktar TB2 drones will not only improve our military capability, but it will also ensure regional stability and security” he added.

