Turkiye, Egypt discuss strengthening military cooperation

Egyptian Chief of Staff General Ahmed Khalifa met with his Turkish counterpart, General Metin Gurak, yesterday to explore ways of enhancing military cooperation between the two countries, Anadolu reported.

The meeting took place at the Egyptian Ministry of Defence in Cairo, as part of an unannounced visit by Gurak to the Arab country, according to the Egyptian state-run news agency, Middle East News Agency (MENA).

MENA added that discussions were held on several issues of mutual interest in the context of military cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the Egyptian and Turkish armed forces.

Khalifa confirmed the importance of partnership and bilateral cooperation, coordinating efforts to achieve common interests, and supporting the prospects for military cooperation and knowledge exchange between both armed forces.

Read: Qatar Emir praises mutual enthusiasm to enhance partnerships with Turkiye