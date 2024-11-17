Gladiator II faces backlash for cutting Palestinian-Egyptian actress May Calamawy's role

Social media users have criticised the makers of the soon to be released film Gladiator II for removing all scenes of Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy, who was expected to have a major role. The film premiered Thursday, and many were surprised that Calamawy, once touted as a lead, appeared only briefly in background shots without dialogue.

Fans had anticipated Calamawy as the love interest of Paul Mescal’s character, Lucius following a still released earlier this year showing the pair kissing. Director Ridley Scott was said to have conducted “a thorough search” before casting Calamawy, raising expectations of a significant role.

This headline isn’t complete without mentioning that May Calamawy is Palestinian. https://t.co/UeZGk3YvaI — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) November 15, 2024



The decision to cut Calamawy has sparked debate online. Some suggest her Palestinian heritage and vocal support for Gaza amid the genocide taking place there, while others argue it was due to the film’s length. Gladiator II was still in production when Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, with Calamawy sharing pro-Palestine content online at the time.

Early reports described her part as “important,” with many looking forward to her portrayal in the blockbuster sequel. However, promotion materials and trailers gave no hint of her playing a leading role.

Although praised for its visuals and fast-paced action, current reviews indicate that the film, set 24 years after the much-praised Oscar-winning original, doesn’t live up to the first and has been seen as a rehash. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman said that while the sequel was a “solid piece of neoclassical popcorn” it’s “ultimately a mere shadow” of the original.

