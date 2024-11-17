Israeli opposition leader calls for sanctions against ultra-Orthodox Jews refusing military service

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called Sunday for denying government funding and passports to ultra-Orthodox Jews refusing military service, Anadolu news agency reported.

“The recruitment of Haredi is a matter of values, and they must enlist,” Lapid told Israel’s Army Radio.

“If they do not, they should not receive budgets, they should not get passports, and they should not be allowed to travel to Uman (Ukraine).”

Each year, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews travel to the Ukrainian city of Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

The issue of Haredi enlistment remains contentious, with ultra-Orthodox Jews opposing compulsory military service, despite a June 2023 ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court that mandates their conscription, just like other Israeli citizens.

On Friday, Tel Aviv announced the gradual enlistment of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, set to start this weekend.

The Haredi community, accounting for around 13% of Israel’s 10 million residents, traditionally avoids military service, dedicating their lives to studying the Jewish holy book, the Torah.

