Israel announces military draft of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews to start this weekend

Breaking a long-standing controversial taboo in Israeli society, Tel Aviv on Friday announced the gradual enlistment of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, set to start this weekend, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the conscription orders will be issued progressively, beginning on Sunday, following military evaluations.

Defence Minister, Israel Katz, plans to hold discussions with relevant parties to seek a compromise that would help integrate ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) into the military, while respecting their religious practices, the statement added.

Katz emphasized that the army would make every effort to ensure a supportive environment, allowing religious Jews to fulfil their military duties while preserving their religious lifestyle.

However, the details of how this process will unfold are still unclear.

This decision follows a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court in June, which mandated the inclusion of Haredi Jews in the national draft, alongside other Israeli citizens.

Despite this ruling, the ultra-Orthodox community has historically opposed military service, asserting that their duty lies in studying the Torah to safeguard the Jewish identity of the Israeli people.

The Haredi Jewish population in Israel makes up about 13 per cent of the country’s total population of 9.9 million.

Historically, they have been exempt from compulsory military service, which is mandatory for all Israelis over the age of 18. This exemption has sparked debate for decades, with critics arguing that it undermines the principle of equality in national service.

Regional tensions have intensified due to Israel’s ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has claimed the lives of over 43,700 people, most of them women and children, since October last year.

The conflict has also spilled over into Lebanon, with Israel carrying out deadly strikes across the country, marking an escalation following a year of cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the Gaza war began.

