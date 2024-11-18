Hamas political office has not moved to Turkiye from Qatar, Turkish source says

A Turkish diplomatic source dismissed, on Monday, reports that Hamas had moved its political office to Turkiye from Qatar, adding that members of the Palestinian group only visited the country from time to time, Reuters reports.

Qatar said, last week, it had told Hamas and Israel that it will suspend efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until both show willingness and seriousness. Doha also said media reports that it had told Hamas to leave the Gulf Arab country were not accurate.

NATO member, Turkiye, has fiercely criticised Israel over its offensives in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon and does not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation. Some Hamas political officials regularly visit Turkiye.

“Hamas Political Bureau members visit Turkiye from time to time. Claims that indicate the Hamas Political Bureau has moved to Turkiye do not reflect the truth,” the diplomatic source said.

Later, on Monday, Hamas dismissed the reports as “rumours the (Israeli) Occupation is trying to publish from time to time.”

