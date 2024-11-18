Jordan: activists continue hunger strike in solidarity with Gaza

Activists in Jordan have continued their hunger strike for the seventeenth consecutive day to demand the entry of 500 aid trucks into northern Gaza, lifting the siege on the Strip, and stopping the Israeli occupation’s land bridges. The protesters are calling on the Jordanian government to “use all available diplomatic and political tools to pressure the Israeli occupation state to allow humanitarian aid into the Strip.”

This popular effort in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza comes at a time when human suffering is intensifying in the besieged northern Gaza Strip as a result of the occupation state’s genocidal war and displacement of the local population.

The young activists in Jordan seek to “send a strong message of support for the Palestinian people and the need for urgent action.” According to the hunger strike organisers, “Some more young individuals have joined the strike in recent days.”

One of the young men on hunger strike, Mohammed Awda, said that, “The increase in the number of strikers aims to send a clear message regarding the extent of popular support for using all options to save those being besieged to death in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli occupation army, supported by the US and Europe, continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip for the second year in a row. It continues to block the entry of adequate supplies of humanitarian aid, including water, food, medicine and fuel.

Israel has killed at least 44,000 Palestinians and wounded over 103,000 more, most of them children and women. An estimated 11,000 are missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure destroyed by the occupation state.

