Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UK sanctions Iran Air and IRISL over military transfers to Russia

November 18, 2024 at 4:26 pm

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London, United Kingdom on October 15, 2024. [Raşid Necati Aslım - Anadolu Agency]

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London, United Kingdom on October 15, 2024. [Raşid Necati Aslım – Anadolu Agency]

Britain, on Monday, imposed sanctions against Iran’s national airline and shipping carrier, measures it said were taken in response to Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, Reuters reports.

The state-owned Iran Air and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) will face an asset freeze for their role in supplying weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield against Ukraine, Britain said.

“Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable,” British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said. “We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The sanctions will further restrict Iran Air’s direct commercial air services to and from the UK.

Britain also sanctioned the Russian cargo ship, “PORT OLYA-3” for its role in transporting military supplies to Russia, it said.

READ: Iran denies its UN envoy met with Elon Musk in New York – foreign ministry

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending