UK sanctions Iran Air and IRISL over military transfers to Russia

Britain, on Monday, imposed sanctions against Iran’s national airline and shipping carrier, measures it said were taken in response to Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, Reuters reports.

The state-owned Iran Air and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) will face an asset freeze for their role in supplying weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield against Ukraine, Britain said.

“Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable,” British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said. “We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The sanctions will further restrict Iran Air’s direct commercial air services to and from the UK.

Britain also sanctioned the Russian cargo ship, “PORT OLYA-3” for its role in transporting military supplies to Russia, it said.

