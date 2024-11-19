Brazil's President Lula calls for urgent action on Gaza at G20 summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opened the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, and took the opportunity to highlight the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. The ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza has killed at least 44,000 people, mainly women and children, and wounded 104,000 others. An estimated 11,000 people are missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure destroyed by Israel. Millions have been displaced, most of them on multiple occasions, and the population faces starvation due to Israel blocking humanitarian aid.

Lula reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, underscored the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis, and called for increased international aid to Gaza. He also advocated for a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East.

“Affirming the Palestinian right to self-determination, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of a two-state solution, where Palestinians coexist peacefully within secure and recognised borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” said the Brazilian president. “We stand united in support of a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.”

He further emphasised that any ceasefire must align with UN resolutions, including those sponsored by the US, and must uphold obligations under international humanitarian law.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is being hosted by Brazil and has brought together leaders from all nineteen member-states, along with representatives from the African Union and the European Union. Attendees included prominent world leaders such as Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi.

The summit’s final joint declaration addressed several pressing global issues, including the Gaza genocide, the war in Ukraine, climate change and global governance reforms. Notably, it called for reforms in the UN Security Council, reflecting a growing consensus among member states on the need for more equitable representation in international decision-making.

Earlier, President Lula addressed the genocide in the Gaza Strip during his speech at the Urban 20 summit on Sunday, on the sidelines of the G20 focused on urban development and city financing. The Brazilian leader highlighted the devastating impact of Israel’s bombs on Gaza.

“The Gaza Strip, one of humanity’s oldest urban settlements [4000 BC], has had two-thirds of its territory destroyed by indiscriminate bombing,” said Lula. “Eighty per cent of its health facilities no longer exist. Under its rubble lie over 40,000 lives lost.”

Lula has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel’s actions, supporting South Africa’s genocide case against the apartheid state at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Israel has designated the Brazilian leader persona non grata.

One of those whom Lula has met on the sidelines of the summit is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The two leaders discussed the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories. Both expressed deep concern over Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories, emphasising the need for international action on the humanitarian and political crisis in the region.

Thousands have flocked to the Copacabana area of Rio’s city centre, despite heavy rain, to protest against the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people. More than 300 Brazilian popular and trade union organisations have taken part in a massive march, with participants urging Lula to “cut ties with Israel over genocide.”

Although strict security measures were imposed by the Brazilian government, the organisers insisted on holding the march to send a powerful message about the importance of the Palestinian cause on the international stage. They aimed to pressure the assembled leaders to denounce the occupation state and called for the inclusion of references to the genocide against the Palestinian people in the summit’s final declaration, as well as to confront the imperialist interests of the United States and Israel.

Protest in support of Palestine during G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro​​​​​​​. [Photo source: Ibraspal] Protest in support of Palestine during G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro​​​​​​​. [Photo source: Ibraspal] Protest in support of Palestine during G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro​​​​​​​. [Photo source: Ibraspal]

