Hamas-led force targets gangs looting Gaza aid convoys

Fighters from Hamas and other Gaza factions have formed an armed force to prevent gangs pillaging aid convoys in the embattled Territory, residents and sources close to the group said, after a big increase in the looting of scarce supplies, Reuters reports.

Since being formed this month amid rising public anger at aid seizures and price gouging, the new force has staged repeated operations, ambushing looters and killing some in armed clashes, the sources said.

Hamas’ efforts to take a lead in securing aid supplies point to the difficulties Israel will face in a post-war Gaza, with few obvious alternatives to a group it has been trying to destroy for over a year and which it says can have no governing role.

Israel accuses Hamas of hijacking aid. The group denies that and accuses Israel of trying to foment anarchy in Gaza by targeting police guarding aid convoys.

A spokesperson for Israel’s military did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on Hamas units fighting looters.

Amid the chaos of the war, armed gangs have increasingly raided supply convoys, hijacking trucks and selling the looted stock in Gaza markets at exorbitant prices.

As well as driving anger at the Israeli military, the shortages had also prompted questions of Hamas for its seeming inability to stop the gangs.

We are all against the bandits and looters so we can live and eat […] now you are obliged to buy from a thief

said Diyaa Al-Nasara, speaking near a funeral for a Hamas fighter killed in clashes with looters.

The new anti-looting force, formed of well-equipped fighters from Hamas and allied groups, has been named “The Popular and Revolutionary Committees” and is ready to open fire on hijackers who do not surrender, one of the sources, a Hamas government official, said.

The official, who declined to be named because Hamas would not authorise him to speak about it, said the group operated across central and southern Gaza and had carried out at least 15 missions so far, including killing some armed gangsters.

Widespread hunger

Thirteen months into Israel’s devastating military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to the deadly Hamas attacks of 7 October, 2023, major shortages of food, medicine and other goods are causing widespread hunger and suffering among civilians.

Israel put commercial goods imports on hold last month and only aid trucks have entered Gaza since then, carrying a fraction of what relief groups say is needed for a Territory where most people have lost their homes and have little money.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get the aid in,” said WHO spokesperson, Margaret Harris, after a series of looting incidents over the weekend.

Before the war, a sack of flour sold for $10 or $15 and a kilogram of milk powder for 30 shekels. Now the flour costs $100 and the milk powder 300 shekels, traders said.

Some people in Gaza say they want Hamas to target looters.

There is a campaign against thieves, we see that. If the campaign continues and aid flows, the prices will go down because the stolen aid appears in the markets at high cost

said Shaban, a displaced Gaza City engineer, now living in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

After nearly 100 trucks were looted last week, Hamas attacked an armed group gathering near a Crossing where aid trucks usually enter, opened heavy fire, killing at least 20 of them, according to residents and the Hamas Aqsa television.

Witnesses described another fire fight on Saturday, when Hamas fighters in two cars chased men suspected of looting who were in another vehicle, resulting in the death of the suspects.

The Hamas official said the force showed that the group’s governance in Gaza continued.

“Hamas as a movement exists, whether someone likes it or not. Hamas as a government exists, too, not as strong as it used to be, but it exists and its personnel are trying to serve the people everywhere in the areas of displacement,” he said.

