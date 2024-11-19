Gaza hospital director says occupation regime still blocking medical supplies

The Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safiya, has said that the hospital is still suffering from the Israeli siege, and pointed out that claims that the occupation regime is allowing the entry of medical aid are “inaccurate”.

Abu Safiya explained that the occupation forces have prevented the World Health Organisation from taking food, medicine and specialised medical delegations into Gaza. The WHO ambulances were subjected to a thorough search, and food was confiscated from them on the streets, before the medical delegation was forced to return. He added that the occupation forces only allowed seven out of the 40 boxes of medical supplies required to be delivered, leading to a severe shortage of medicines and medical disposables needed to treat the wounded.

Moreover, the shortage of specialist surgeons and surgical equipment means that patients are dying every day. Abu Safiya also pointed out that the number of malnourished children is increasing. Four children are in the hospital at the moment in a “critical” condition. Similar cases are found among adults as well.

The Israeli occupation regime has been obstructing the entry of trucks carrying food, water and medicine into the northern Gaza Strip since 30 September, according to the UN and the website of the Israeli military agency supervising the humanitarian aid crossings.

READ: Members of UN Security Council call for surge in assistance to Gaza