Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Hamas political office in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatar says

November 19, 2024 at 2:31 pm

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari in Doha, Qatar on 27 March, 2022 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari in Doha, Qatar on 27 March, 2022 [Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

The political office of the Palestinian group, Hamas, in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Earlier this month, Reuters quoted a US official saying Washington had asked Qatar to expel the group and that Doha had passed this message on to Hamas.

Al-Ansari said the Hamas office had been created to facilitate mediation efforts to end the Gaza war.

“Obviously, when there is no mediation process, the office itself doesn’t have any function other than being part of the process,” he said.

Al-Ansari said any decision to close down the office permanently is a decision “that you will hear about from us directly, and shouldn’t be part of media speculation.”

Qatar has been working alongside the United States and Egypt for months on fruitless negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The leaders of Hamas that are within the negotiating team are now not in Doha. As you know, they move between the different capitals,” Al-Ansari said.

Earlier in November, Qatar told Hamas and Israel it would stall its efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show “willingness and seriousness” to resume talks.

READ: US warns Turkiye against hosting Hamas leaders

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending