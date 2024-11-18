US warns Turkiye against hosting Hamas leaders

The United States warned Turkiye, on Monday, against hosting Hamas leadership, saying Washington does not believe leaders of a terrorist organisation should be living comfortably, Reuters reports.

Asked about reports that some Hamas leaders had moved to Turkiye from Qatar, US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, did not confirm the reports but said he was not in a position to dispute them. He said Washington will make clear to Turkiye’s government that there can be no more business as usual with Hamas.

Miller added that some Hamas leaders are under US indictment and Washington believes they should be turned over to the United States.

“We don’t believe the leaders of a vicious terrorist organisation should be living comfortably anywhere, and that certainly includes in […] a major city of one of our key allies and partners,” Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

A Turkish diplomatic source dismissed on Monday reports that Hamas had moved its political office to Turkiye, adding that members of the Palestinian group only visited the country from time to time.

Qatar said last week it had told Hamas and Israel that it will suspend efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until both show seriousness about resuming talks. Doha also said media reports that it had told Hamas to leave the Gulf Arab country were not accurate.

“Hamas political bureau members visit Turkiye from time to time. Claims that indicate the Hamas political bureau has moved to Turkiye do not reflect the truth,” the diplomatic source said.

Later, on Monday, Hamas dismissed the reports as “rumours the (Israeli) Occupation is trying to publish from time to time.”

NATO member Turkiye has fiercely criticised Israel over its offensives in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon and does not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation.

