Lebanon files another UN complaint over Israel attacks

Lebanon filed a new complaint with the UN Security Council on Tuesday regarding Israel’s ongoing military onslaught on the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that the complaint detailed Israeli violations and attacks in Lebanon from 2 October until 11 November.

The Ministry said the complaint aims “to document the effects of Israeli aggression and its consequences on Lebanon, and to remind the international community and the Security Council of the need to assume responsibility and take action to stop it.”

It referred to the abduction of Lebanese sea captain, Imad Amhaz, in the northern city of Batroun; Israel’s continued ground incursions, and the destruction of entire villages and neighbourhoods such as Yaron, Aytaroun, Maroun Al-Ras, and Mays Al-Jabal.

“Israel continued to target the Lebanese army, as well as civilian facilities and civilians […] resulting in dozens of casualties,” the Ministry said.

The complaint listed Israeli attacks on ambulances, rescue teams, and their workers in Adloun, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, Ras al-Ain, and Ain Baal in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of 11 paramedics.

Lebanon renewed its call for the UN Security Council to “condemn the escalating Israeli aggression and take firm action to stop it, and to compel Israel to immediately and unconditionally withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories and fully, comprehensively, and simultaneously implement Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon insists upon, to ensure regional security and stability.”

It warned that the Israeli onslaught “would have serious political and security consequences both at present and in the future.”

Israel has been engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on 1 October this year.

