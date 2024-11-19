UNIFIL confirms Argentina asked for withdrawal of 3 officers from mission in Lebanon

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Tuesday confirmed that Argentina asked for the withdrawal of its three officers in Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Asked about the recent reports of such withdrawal, UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, told a UN press briefing: “That’s correct. Argentina has asked its officers to go back.”

“There are three Argentinean officers in UNIFIL. So our operational capabilities have not changed,” Tenenti said.

Underlining that all other countries have expressed their commitment to stay, he said: “No other countries have asked to withdraw their peacekeepers from UNIFIL.”

Regarding the reason for their departure, the spokesperson said the country did not disclose why they were leaving in the withdrawal request.

Israel has been engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,000 injured and more than a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on 1 October this year.

